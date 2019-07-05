Harvest Fund Advisors Cut Its Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Lowered Its Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 39.78M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974.97M, down from 42.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 236,993 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 280,341 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $319.81M for 13.93 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $399.79M for 22.11 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

