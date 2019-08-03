Harvest Fund Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Oneok New (OKE); Chesapeake Asset Management Increased Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 764,056 shares as the company's stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.76 million, up from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32B market cap company. It closed at $70.99 lastly. It is up 0.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of stock was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,027 were accumulated by Dorsey And Whitney Llc. Williams Jones And Associates Llc reported 49,806 shares stake. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 3,594 shares. Boltwood Mgmt has invested 0.74% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 16,328 are held by Anchor Advsr Llc. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd holds 17,955 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Stillwater Cap owns 84,972 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. 146,863 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Factory Mutual holds 0.7% or 515,700 shares. 6,880 were reported by Co Of Virginia Va. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 0.26% or 26,170 shares. Headinvest Ltd stated it has 50,858 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,555 shares to 20,290 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,422 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 405,910 shares to 35.08M shares, valued at $1.01 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 61,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp.