Harvest Capital Strategies Upped Its Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) by $919,497 as Market Value Rose; Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Stock Price Rose While Orinda Asset Management Has Cut Position

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 583,429 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18.4C; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 302,121 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 16.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa invested in 0% or 13,600 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Parkside Fin Commercial Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Asset Mngmt One Com Limited owns 71,631 shares. Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 74 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 53,405 shares. Moreover, First National Trust Company has 0.11% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 19,803 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 11,000 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.19% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 301,154 shares. 22,478 are owned by Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 347,448 shares. 100 were reported by First Manhattan Company. 67,345 were accumulated by Svcs Automobile Association. Alpine Glob Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.38% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 25,000 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 77,671 shares to 193,771 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De reported 6,040 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap invested in 70,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 60,602 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 16,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). 67,994 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). First Republic Inv Management Incorporated holds 13,586 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 242,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.88% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 105,355 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 17,451 shares stake. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon owns 1.49 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 41,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.08M for 15.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.