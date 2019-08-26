Harvest Capital Strategies Stake in Bunge Limited (BG) Raised as Valuation Rose; Polaris Inds (PII) Share Value Declined While Loudon Investment Management Raised Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 360.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 52,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 66,944 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 248,825 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 271,314 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42,190 shares to 2,327 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (TBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Management stated it has 10,651 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited stated it has 11,545 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 4,081 shares. Synovus has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 715 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd accumulated 126,789 shares. Aqr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Somerset Tru invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Lenox Wealth Management has 239 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Csu Producer Resource reported 200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 2,812 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,023 shares. 6,557 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 0% or 870 shares. 11,554 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 43,611 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 5,647 shares. 3,937 are held by Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kepos Limited Partnership stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Brown Brothers Harriman Comm owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 496,258 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 12,188 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 31,269 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bancorporation holds 52,350 shares. 23,077 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Communications. Becker Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.02% or 519,015 shares.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.