Harvest Capital Strategies Position in Deere & Co (DE) Decreased by $452,991 as Stock Value Declined; Paradice Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Eros Intl Plc (EROS) as Stock Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eros Intl Plc (EROS) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 160,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.99M shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.77 million, up from 5.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eros Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 4.72M shares traded or 160.39% up from the average. Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has declined 32.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.26% the S&P500. Some Historical EROS News: 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD EROS.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT FROM CONTOPS 356 MLN RUPEES VS 206.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTL SAYS CEO RESIGNED EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 23/03/2018 – India’s Reliance beefs up music streaming service with Saavn deal; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD EROS.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 1.79 BLN RUPEES VS 1.51 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – EROS: KISHORE LULLA HAS BECOME CEO EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL 4Q NET INCOME 607.9M RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Eros International Announces Indian Subsidiary Results; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL 4Q REV. 2.4B RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – EROS AFFIRMED SUBSCRIBER BASE DOUBLING OVER 12 MOS. GUIDANCE

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $163.89. About 1.10 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited accumulated 0.1% or 68,260 shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Incorporated Al reported 4.83% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Qci Asset Management Inc owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,719 shares. Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Allied Advisory reported 11,390 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 42,400 shares stake. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt invested in 13,241 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.7% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 17,772 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada reported 9,373 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc reported 8.71 million shares. Laffer Investments holds 16,711 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Lp has 1,710 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset reported 2,933 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09 million for 14.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

