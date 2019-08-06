Harvest Capital Strategies Position In Bunge Limited (BG) Was Has Increased; Awm Investment Company Upped Reed’s (REED) Position by $4.20 Million

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 1.26M shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018; 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 259.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 2.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 809,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 42,111 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 57,494 shares to 124,714 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 83,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,987 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (Israel).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 198,089 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com owns 980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd has 55,862 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Co invested in 27,972 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 64,711 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 241,172 shares. 9,345 are held by Cutter And Brokerage. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 35,920 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Com owns 42,349 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. First Tru LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 13,600 shares. 309 are held by Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 355,054 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bronson Point Limited Liability holds 40,000 shares. Colrain Capital Lc has 4.97% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 79,900 shares.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,151 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of stock. $205,600 worth of stock was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 38,588 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was made by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.