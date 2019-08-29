Harvest Capital Strategies Lowered Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)

Among 4 analysts covering Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has GBX 2800 highest and GBX 1541 lowest target. GBX 1821.50’s average target is -3.83% below currents GBX 1894 stock price. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC had 25 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) on Monday, May 13 with “Underweight” rating. Shore Capital maintained Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) on Friday, May 17 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) rating on Monday, May 13. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 2800 target. Barclays Capital maintained Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 2115 target in Friday, August 9 report. See Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2320.00 New Target: GBX 2115.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1750.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1775.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1775.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1775.00 Upgrade

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 70,000 shares with $4.86 million value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $33.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 535,818 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Beyond Meat Grow Into Its Current Valuation? – The Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods to Webcast Barclays Conference Presentation – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyson Foods Appoints New Prepared Foods Leader NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation holds 57,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa holds 7,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Symons Cap Mngmt accumulated 85,532 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 64,544 shares. Polaris Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 648,320 shares. 3,122 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot. Moreover, Goodman Financial has 3.75% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 106,127 shares. Millennium Ltd has invested 0.2% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Moore Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.24% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 93,401 shares. Cibc Markets Corp holds 0.14% or 239,593 shares. Moreover, Newfocus Ltd Co has 0.67% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Massachusetts Ma holds 0.05% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 2.23% above currents $91.22 stock price. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $74 target. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse.

The stock increased 1.77% or GBX 33 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1894. About 204,499 shares traded. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 24/05/2018 – Hecla Announces Appointment Of Larry Radford As Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – FTC: 20181087: Hecla Mining Company; Klondex Mines Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Has Sufficient Cash on Hand and Available Under Existing Credit Arrangements to Finance the Cash Portion of the Consideration for the Transaction; 05/03/2018 Hecla Receives C$40 Million Investment from Ressources Quebec; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada; 08/05/2018 – Hecla Reports Continued Discoveries at Casa Berardi, San Sebastian and Greens Creek; 19/03/2018 – Hecla to Acquire Three High-Grade Nevada Gold Mines With the Acquisition of Klondex Mines Ltd

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 8.98 billion GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. It has a 36.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds , bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs).

More news for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Hecla Mining Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ HL – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hecla Reports Second Quarter Production – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 18, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Hargreaves Lansdown plc shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 11,904 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL). Cwh Cap Mngmt reported 77,662 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 59,906 shares. 200,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Hsbc Holdg Pcl has 0% invested in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 140,087 shares or 0% of the stock. U S Glob Invsts Inc holds 1.76% in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) or 1.60M shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL). Washington Tru Bancorp accumulated 6,226 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co accumulated 662,821 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 1.82 million shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) for 10,781 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.