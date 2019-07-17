Harvest Capital Strategies Lowered Its Holding in Post Hldgs (POST) by $1.72 Million as Stock Rose; Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Shareholder Ejf Capital Has Raised Holding

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 50,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.36. About 217,785 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 354.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 81,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,317 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 22,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 26/04/2018 – PHILIPPINE UNION BANK TO USE BLOCKCHAIN FOR INTERNAL PROCESSES; 18/05/2018 – CBI – FILES CHARGESHEET AGAINST PROMOTER DIRECTOR OF PVT CO, OTHERS FOR CAUSING ALLEGED LOSS OF ABOUT INR 3.14 BLN TO UNION BANK OF INDIA; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 8.71 BLN RUPEES VS 8 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS GLOBAL NIM FOR MARCH QTR WAS 1.9 PCT; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SMA2 ACCOUNTS ARE 2.7 PCT OF TOTAL BOOK; 11/03/2018 – MOHAMMAD NASR ABDEEN CEO OF ABU DHABI’S UNION NATIONAL BANK; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA WILL RELEASE 2017 RESULTS AFTER APRIL 31; 23/05/2018 – The Federal Savings Bank and Union Bank & Trust Announce Agreement to Team Together to Offer Residential Mortgages; 12/04/2018 – Barry Wellins Joins Union Bank as San Diego Regional Director of Private Banking; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS PROVISION ON NCLT CASES HAS IMPROVED TO 60 PCT

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 11,840 shares to 14,682 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation Announces Closing of Secondary Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on January 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholders Approve Union Bankshares Corporation Acquisition of Access National Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into First Bancorp (FBP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 42,995 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.06% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 888,716 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has 646,902 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 39,680 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) or 88,447 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). 1.38M were accumulated by Northern Tru. 12 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc stated it has 0.26% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 113,513 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 13,134 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 27,935 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 23,700 shares. 9,082 were reported by Beck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Glenmede Co Na reported 19 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 0.6% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Tci Wealth owns 179 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Highlander Mngmt Ltd owns 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 5,616 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Hrt Financial reported 0.05% stake. Capital Fund has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 8,688 shares. Harris Assoc LP reported 1.26M shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. BROWN JAY W sold 2,500 shares worth $240,374. 280 shares were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H, worth $28,157 on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 21.70% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $94.56 million for 20.81 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kroger down post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Here’s who is getting rich from Slack’s stock market debut – CNBC” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Wall Street Lines Up Behind Slack for Upside Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Post Holdings Narrows Fiscal Year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.