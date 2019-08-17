Harvest Capital Strategies Lifted Bunge Limited (BG) Stake; As Healthstream (HSTM) Stock Value Rose, Ajo LP Upped by $1.73 Million Its Holding

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 744,045 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 5; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18.4C; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION, LED BY VALMOR SCHAFFER; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Healthstream (HSTM) by 78.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 61,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 140,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 79,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Healthstream for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 215,350 shares traded or 53.60% up from the average. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 67,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 25,287 shares. Nikko Asset Americas has 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 440,868 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability reported 132,836 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Management Limited Partnership holds 31,719 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 11,615 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 3,487 are held by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Company. Parkside Fincl Bank & reported 103 shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd invested in 0.01% or 28,354 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Howe & Rusling invested in 182,026 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00 million. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22. $1.01M worth of stock was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intest (NYSEMKT:INTT) by 69,575 shares to 258,879 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) by 2.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,229 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $531,407 activity. $142,907 worth of stock was sold by MCLAREN JEFFREY L on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Citigroup holds 0% or 20,205 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 10,523 shares in its portfolio. The Indiana-based Old Fincl Bank In has invested 0.01% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,845 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,200 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research has invested 0.01% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd holds 732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.04% or 13,600 shares. 140,946 are held by Ajo Limited Partnership. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 107,586 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Lc has 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 11,126 shares.