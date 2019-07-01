Harvest Capital Strategies Lifted Bunge Limited (BG) Holding by $919,497 as Share Value Rose; Target (TGT) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Position

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 464,680 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Leaves Door Open for Deal With Trading Consolidation Talk; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,648 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 17,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.39. About 3.34M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 146,161 shares to 292,825 shares, valued at $34.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 56,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.87 million for 13.41 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. 160,000 shares valued at $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia owns 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 62,877 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 9,556 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 5 shares. Hilltop Hldg owns 6,700 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 144,559 shares in its portfolio. At Bancorp holds 10,926 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Harvest Cap Strategies Limited Co accumulated 42,349 shares or 3.16% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Mercantile Trust Co holds 0.01% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,775 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,313 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp has 8,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,888 shares.