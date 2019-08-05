Harvest Capital Strategies Increases Stake in Bunge Limited (BG); Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Boosted Michaels Cos (MIK) Stake by $438,570

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 174,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 134,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 1.37M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 752,769 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: `WELL AWARE’ OF RESPONSIBILITY TO MAXIMIZE VALUE; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of stock or 19,750 shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bunge Ltd (BG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp by 1.87 million shares to 199,995 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Finance Lc holds 6,822 shares. Heartland Advisors has 0.34% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 85,918 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Innovations Limited Liability has 22,710 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Com owns 74 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 651,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 301,154 shares. One Trading LP holds 28,323 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Guyasuta Advsrs holds 0.04% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 453,060 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 309 shares. California-based Harvest Strategies Ltd Company has invested 3.16% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). State Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 846,366 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 680,383 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr Inc accumulated 174,720 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp owns 112,342 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 22,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 185,296 shares. Citigroup reported 173,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.02% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 496 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 74,725 shares stake. 157 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. First Trust Limited Partnership owns 283,637 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council owns 316,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 11,882 shares. 646,045 are held by Tremblant Cap.