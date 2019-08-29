Harvest Capital Strategies Increases Position in Bunge Limited (BG); As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 432,833 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 71,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 374,850 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55M, up from 303,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $181.15. About 2.27 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bunge Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 160,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. The insider Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Prudential Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Camelot Portfolios Lc invested in 0.26% or 11,554 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 247,699 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 188,415 shares. Gradient Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 14,775 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First National Trust owns 19,803 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Co reported 22,478 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 29,496 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Company has 309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 8,189 shares.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, a Japan-based fund reported 41,401 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 55,570 shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has 3.81% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 163,019 shares. 18,105 are owned by Caprock Grp. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Llc Ny has invested 1.72% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Randolph Incorporated reported 5.57% stake. Cahill Fincl owns 0.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,171 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Atwood Palmer Inc stated it has 328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc reported 3.07 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Grisanti Mgmt Lc holds 3.04% or 31,948 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd holds 0.39% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Graduates to Toronto Stock Exchange – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Square Could Easily Hit $100 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 303,300 shares to 101,900 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 10,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,300 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.