Harvest Capital Strategies Increases Position in Bunge Limited (BG); As Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 93,507 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 15/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE SELLS NORTH CAROLINA DST (1031-EXCHANGE) INVESTMENT PROPERTY; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 686,495 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 22/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 22; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. HECKMAN GREGORY A also bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. 4,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M on Thursday, May 23. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Plains Partners Lp by 1.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,995 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 42,349 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 172,523 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 36,205 shares in its portfolio. Mcclain Value Mngmt Limited owns 33,367 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. American Bankshares has invested 0.88% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Strs Ohio holds 0.07% or 275,000 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Llc reported 132,836 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 50,300 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. British Columbia accumulated 38,408 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 290,363 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 12.77M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 18,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.59 million shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 67,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).