Harvest Capital Strategies Increased Its Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) by $919,497 as Valuation Rose; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX) Trimmed by $2.14 Million as Stock Rose

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 365,185 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 40,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 71,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.26M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bunge Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bronson Point Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 40,000 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd invested in 22,478 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Stifel Corporation invested in 0% or 8,203 shares. Brookfield Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 400 shares. Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca, a California-based fund reported 30,130 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Amg Funds Limited Co owns 0.95% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 18,267 shares. Cwm Limited holds 0.2% or 188,415 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks accumulated 6,625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 5,036 shares. Gam Holding Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 86,566 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Worsening Trade War – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Is Ending Its Weird Off-Price Outlet Experiment – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.