Harvest Capital Strategies Increased Its Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) as Stock Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Raised Stake by $443,220

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.77M, up from 43,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $9.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1775. About 3.29 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 598,137 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18.4C; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Posts $120M 1Q Negative Mark-To-Market on Forward Oilseed Crushing Contracts; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 49,952 shares to 29,974 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate Etf by 51,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Eur S/C Dividend (DFE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc owns 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,930 shares. Hillman has 12.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,475 shares. Moreover, Bar Harbor Services has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5.35 million are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. M holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,642 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 1,290 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP reported 5,776 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 5.05 million shares stake. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). White Pine, Michigan-based fund reported 132 shares. 69 were reported by Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Hitchwood Management Limited Partnership holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,000 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 7,501 shares. Hengehold Mgmt Llc accumulated 352 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 176,047 shares. Moreover, Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0% or 5,073 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 8,189 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 846,366 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 11,615 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 5,647 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 0% or 120 shares. Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 370 were reported by First Financial Corp In. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 29,496 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 103,045 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 11,230 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. 4,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of stock or 19,750 shares. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million. On Wednesday, May 22 Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 10,000 shares.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,151 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).