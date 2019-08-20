Harvest Capital Strategies Increased Bunge Limited (BG) Position by $919,497; Shares Rose; Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Increased Its Position by $2.28 Million as Market Value Declined

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 353,492 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 843,715 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01M on Thursday, May 23.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares to 28,151 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP, Bunge to form Brazil bioenergy JV – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 25,402 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 81,643 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 254,958 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability has 7,541 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Levin Strategies Lp has invested 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Utah Retirement holds 26,520 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 706,061 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 2.67 million shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.41M shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 92,726 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 11,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc has invested 5.79% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,700 shares.

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Flexion Therapeutics to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results on February 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flexion: Waiting And Watching – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $225,372 activity. Shares for $21,480 were bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D. 2,500 shares were bought by Arkowitz David, worth $27,627. MERRIFIELD C ANN had bought 8,000 shares worth $101,120 on Thursday, May 23.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 51,427 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.43M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). D E Shaw And owns 454,853 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tpg Grp Holding (Sbs) Advsrs holds 0.23% or 936,507 shares in its portfolio. Kingdon Mgmt Lc accumulated 884,018 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr holds 106,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Communication reported 26,262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 168,828 shares. American Intl Grp holds 21,419 shares. 16,557 are owned by Proshare Advisors Lc. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Capital Ww Investors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Benjamin F Edwards And owns 300 shares.