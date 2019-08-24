Harvest Capital Strategies Holding in Deere & Co (DE) Has Decreased by $452,991; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose While Shellback Capital LP Has Lowered Position

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 67,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 430,690 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, down from 497,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.20M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 28,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89M shares traded or 40.78% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 14,024 shares to 27,858 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Grp owns 27,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 65,276 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reinhart Prtn Incorporated reported 972,406 shares stake. Invesco stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 60 were reported by Tru Of Vermont. Freshford Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 3.78% or 693,582 shares. Dodge & Cox has invested 0.67% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Covington Mgmt owns 950 shares. Lord Abbett Limited invested in 1.40M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Parnassus Invests Ca has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Sachem Head LP holds 10.02% or 5.80 million shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 49,418 shares. Service Automobile Association invested in 32,216 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.44M for 56.45 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

