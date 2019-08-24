Harvest Capital Strategies Has Trimmed Its Stake in Post Hldgs (POST) as Shares Declined; Peddock Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position by $463,101 as Stock Rose

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 50,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $96.89. About 671,567 shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 5,323 shares as the company's stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 1,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92,000, down from 6,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 560,870 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.



Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.89 million for 20.15 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,913 shares to 10,445 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).