Harvest Capital Strategies Has Raised Bunge Limited (BG) Holding by $919,497; Air Lease (AL) Holder Nfc Investments Has Lifted Its Stake

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 875,450 shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 774,435 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 22/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 22; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, May 21. On Wednesday, May 22 Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 10,000 shares. $8.16M worth of stock was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares to 28,151 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 36,205 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 33,070 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 9,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 9,234 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has invested 0.15% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Alyeska Invest Gru Lp accumulated 150,000 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 870 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Franklin Res accumulated 5.72 million shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Mercantile Co has 900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 712,640 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke And Bieler Lp holds 858,040 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Wellington Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 586,030 shares. American Gru has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,743 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 4.44M shares. Moreover, Ejf Capital Lc has 0.13% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 30,534 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 5,909 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 1.60 million shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 122,726 shares. Underhill Investment Mngmt Llc holds 9.31% or 512,475 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested in 11,584 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Capital Counsel Ltd Co New York holds 1.46% or 583,510 shares.

