Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lifted Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) as Shares Rose; Proto Labs (PRLB) Market Valuation Declined While Advisory Research Has Trimmed Stake by $357,630

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 3,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,001 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 20,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $109.98. About 66,802 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 9.68% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 365,185 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27; 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 03/05/2018 – US soyabean sales to China halted by Trump trade rhetoric, says Bunge chief; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 10/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 10; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Is Said to Plan Moving Black Sea Grains Trading to Kiev; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 6.82% less from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Service Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 26,326 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 14,366 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 71,670 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 0% or 7 shares. 37,850 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Loomis Sayles & Co LP holds 0.05% or 237,051 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 286 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 9,261 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Advisory Rech Incorporated holds 17,001 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gru Limited Liability accumulated 545,927 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Geode Management Ltd Llc accumulated 309,834 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited has 0% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 357,074 shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh (NYSE:LYB) by 6,988 shares to 135,760 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp by 38,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 13.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PRLB’s profit will be $15.57 million for 47.41 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Proto Labs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.75% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,151 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 34,615 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd Company reported 28,700 shares. 2.22 million were reported by Northern. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 20,808 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 318,450 shares. Pentwater Management LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 67,200 shares. 355,054 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc stated it has 0.12% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.68% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 50,100 shares. Nine Masts Ltd holds 6,585 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Guyasuta stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Alyeska Lp reported 150,000 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777.