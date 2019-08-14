Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lifted Bunge Limited (BG) Position by $919,497; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $58.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.4. About 2.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 10/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Exclusive from @levynews: GOP Senator is moving to close the cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 372,866 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.39 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,046 shares to 14,245 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 116,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Plains Partners Lp by 1.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,995 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

