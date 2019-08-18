Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lifted Bunge Limited (BG) Holding by $919,497; Discovery Communicatns New (DISCK) Holder Korea Investment Trimmed Its Position by $600,000 as Stock Price Declined

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 744,045 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New (DISCK) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 68,075 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 92,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 2.29M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 250,000 were accumulated by Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co. 30,130 are held by Lederer & Investment Counsel Ca. 39,700 are held by Ci Investments. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The holds 3,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 172,523 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Van Eck Associate, New York-based fund reported 786,314 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 21,441 were accumulated by Schneider Cap Management Corp. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd accumulated 8,500 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co reported 0.26% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Invesco Limited holds 0.03% or 1.79 million shares. 105,692 were accumulated by Natixis. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 27,027 shares to 253,079 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

