Harvest Capital Strategies Has Decreased Deere & Co (DE) Position as Share Value Declined; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Lifted Its Position in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $302,910

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 535,845 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 422,529 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 10,760 shares to 20,044 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 73,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,856 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why EQGP Holdings Is Surging Today While EQM Midstream Is Slumping – Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “ETRN and EQM Announce Year-End 2018 Results – Business Wire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” published on March 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Midstream Partners, LP 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank & has 0.17% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Captrust has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Cushing Asset Mgmt LP has 1.93% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 257,261 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stifel Fincl stated it has 33,067 shares. Jennison owns 244,842 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 14,428 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 890,882 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp reported 114,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 163,533 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc invested in 4.48M shares. Heronetta Lp invested 3.71% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vista Oil & Gas, SAB de CV Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere’s Position In The U.S.-China Trade War – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment House Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1,420 shares. 845,561 are owned by Amer Century Companies. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 250,032 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cohen Steers Inc has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 3,129 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California-based Kelly Lawrence W Inc Ca has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Verity And Verity Ltd Llc invested in 20,657 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0.01% or 3,436 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 10,000 shares. Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Utd Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 83,868 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank, Montana-based fund reported 6,185 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92M for 14.96 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.