Harvest Capital Strategies Has Cut Zoetis (ZTS) Stake as Market Value Rose; Prospector Partners Has Cut Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by $556,000

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.77. About 1.09 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 45,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 59,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 2.13 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based Therapies; 17/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA TO INVEST $90M MORE IN INDIA IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 13/03/2018 – AVILLION SAYS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPING PT027 THROUGH A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME, WILL FINANCE PROGRAMME THROUGH TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Bicycle Therapeutics Expands Strategic Partnership with AstraZeneca; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Viela Bio clears another hurdle to get rare disease drug to market – Washington Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Fasenra to Treat EoE – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib) Granted US Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CV benefit claim for AstraZeneca’s Forxiga OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.16B for 24.89 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) by 13,183 shares to 123,383 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).