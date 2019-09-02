Harvest Capital Strategies Has Boosted Bunge Limited (BG) Stake; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 19.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parus Finance Uk Ltd acquired 62,215 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Parus Finance Uk Ltd holds 377,195 shares with $44.49 million value, up from 314,980 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 69.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc acquired 17,349 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 42,349 shares with $2.25 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $7.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 1.01M shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Posts $120M 1Q Negative Mark-To-Market on Forward Oilseed Crushing Contracts; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14500 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $13100 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 76,500 shares. Retirement Planning Group holds 2,370 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Counsel Inc holds 4.28% or 196,281 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyar Asset Inc accumulated 77,424 shares. Tdam Usa holds 4.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 548,695 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 283,109 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ulysses Lc has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 254,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Inv Lc has invested 1.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Loews Corp has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenbrier Prtnrs Management Limited Liability Company invested in 80,000 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Interactive Fincl Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 600 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 240,587 were accumulated by Centre Asset Mgmt Lc. Wade G W invested in 190,239 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 8,458 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 83,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.38M shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 846,366 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 908,782 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hrt Limited has 0.06% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ls Llc accumulated 2,298 shares. Rothschild Il has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 120 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moors & Cabot reported 45,924 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 247,699 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 30,891 shares. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.16% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 10,000 shares to 95,000 valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) was reduced too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, May 21. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian.