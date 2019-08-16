Harvest Capital Strategies Decreased Position in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) by $1.38 Million; Main Street Capital (MAIN) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Position

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 240,344 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 18,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 713,504 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54M, down from 732,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 291,301 shares traded or 23.36% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Intelsat S.A. (I) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Shift Boosts Customer Financing & Insurance Options; Adds TD Auto Finance, US Bank – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Lithia Motors, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LAD) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lithia Motors Welcomes Ford Lincoln of Morgantown, West Virginia to the Lithia Network – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Thoughts On Lithia Motors’ Fourth Quarter Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 9.89% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.19 million for 10.10 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual EPS reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Pcl reported 6,786 shares. Contravisory Incorporated holds 540 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp has 25,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 47,441 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Abrams Capital Mngmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.30M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt invested in 59,109 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 97 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 22,500 shares. American Intl Group Inc reported 16,816 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 17,218 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Citadel Advisors Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Utd Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 8,304 shares.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Main Street Capital declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Main Street Capital Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.