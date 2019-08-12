Harvest Capital Strategies Boosted Stake in Bunge Limited (BG); Barry Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $345,760 as Stock Value Declined

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 576,071 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 17/05/2018 – Bunge’s Plan to IPO Brazil Sugar Unit Has to Overcome Sour Mood; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE BOOSTS YR MIDPOINT EBIT VIEW BY $295M; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 4.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Energy Stocks to Sell Before Next Earnings Reports – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Management holds 0.23% or 21,679 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 19,230 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Verity & Verity Ltd holds 2.45% or 132,258 shares in its portfolio. Davis stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kidder Stephen W reported 29,678 shares. The New York-based Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 30,672 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 219,393 shares. Schaller Investment Gp Incorporated invested in 5,009 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc has 0.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 232,987 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 591,623 shares. 13,642 are held by Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59M and $319.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 53,963 shares to 624,839 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.