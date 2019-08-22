Harvest Capital Strategies Boosted Position in Bunge Limited (BG) by $919,497; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shares Rose, Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Increased Holding

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 133,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 362,052 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.45 million, up from 228,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 1.27M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company's stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 222,428 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Plains Partners Lp by 1.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,995 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M. 160,000 shares valued at $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. On Tuesday, May 21 HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 38,588 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 31,736 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 33,070 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Westchester Capital Management holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 309 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs owns 12,786 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). British Columbia Investment owns 38,408 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 67,345 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 6,865 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 8,189 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 275,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lederer Associates Investment Counsel Ca, California-based fund reported 30,130 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 980 shares in its portfolio.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,225 shares to 16,423 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 26,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,761 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corp holds 0.58% or 43,850 shares in its portfolio. Argi Services Limited Liability holds 17,473 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Commerce has 3.17% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Creative Planning holds 0.06% or 319,852 shares. 14,990 are held by Regent Invest Ltd Llc. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability holds 21,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.79% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Us National Bank De invested in 1.89% or 13.59 million shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 60,513 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 5.97 million shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 24,288 shares. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Parkside National Bank & Trust & holds 0.13% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7,995 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp owns 398,098 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Com Limited holds 61,510 shares.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)