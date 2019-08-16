Harvest Capital Management Stake In Csx Com (CSX) Was Boosted; Palladium Partners Has Upped Stake in Adobe Com (ADBE) by $7.16 Million

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 2.76M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 26,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 45,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $282.71. About 2.34M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,024 shares to 43,585 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 11,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,839 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).