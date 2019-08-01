Harvest Capital Management Stake in Csx Com (CSX) Upped by $355,200 as Valuation Declined; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Upped Stake by $834,955

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 4.58M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 8,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 32,284 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 23,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.26 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,700 shares. Wisconsin-based Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.61% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 0.7% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4.59M shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 4.36 million shares. Stifel reported 0.09% stake. Torray Ltd Liability Company reported 18,088 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 2,395 shares. Hbk Invs LP owns 150,344 shares. King Luther Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated reported 225,864 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Joel Isaacson & Com Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3,656 shares. Wheatland Advsr reported 19,551 shares. Schnieders Management Ltd Company reported 3,083 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc holds 0.32% or 48,210 shares.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 25,474 shares to 110,410 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,267 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Natl Asset Management has invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 6,505 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 3,200 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.4% or 21,058 shares. 100 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Edgemoor Invest reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 8,935 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 7,132 shares. Nordea Inv Management owns 304,445 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 354,518 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Llc reported 86,737 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 81,360 shares. Caprock Grp, Idaho-based fund reported 4,433 shares. Shine Advisory Serv has 2,381 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

