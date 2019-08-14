Harvest Capital Management Raised Csx Com (CSX) Holding; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Valuation Declined While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Upped Position by $2.23 Million

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 5.07 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 15985.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 37,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 37,962 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.23M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 35,226 shares to 95 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VDE) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,851 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

