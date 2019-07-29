Harvest Capital Management Raised Csx Com (CSX) Holding; Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Sentiment Is 1.28

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 23 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 18 sold and reduced stock positions in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Guaranty Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased Csx Corp Com (CSX) stake by 118.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Capital Management Inc acquired 4,800 shares as Csx Corp Com (CSX)’s stock rose 8.80%. The Harvest Capital Management Inc holds 8,850 shares with $662,000 value, up from 4,050 last quarter. Csx Corp Com now has $55.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 2.68 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 18,604 shares traded. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides an array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Texas. The company has market cap of $357.21 million. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts; and personal loans, line of credit, SBA loans, and real estate loans, as well as mortgage warehouse loans and credit cards. It has a 15.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage, trust, and wealth management services and products; and online and mobile banking, online cash management, and treasury management services.

Analysts await Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 23.91% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GNTY’s profit will be $6.59M for 13.55 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.