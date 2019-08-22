Harvest Capital Management Maintains Stake in Csx Com (CSX); Oakwood Capital Management Has Upped Holding in At&T (T) as Stock Value Rose

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 3.82M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 14.18M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 1.35M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 12,011 are owned by Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability Company. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 42,165 shares. Becker accumulated 1.66M shares or 1.93% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com owns 143,399 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 73,454 shares. Laffer Invests holds 0% or 63,747 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Com, Georgia-based fund reported 4.78M shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 84,231 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.52% or 2.02 million shares. 12,726 were accumulated by First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson. Hikari Power Limited holds 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 97,200 shares. 36,115 are held by Reilly Finance Lc. 12,200 are held by Ipg Inv Advsr Limited Com.

