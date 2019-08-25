Harvest Capital Management Maintains Holding in Csx Com (CSX); Guinness Asset Management LTD Cut Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $736,380

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 5.33M shares traded or 5.11% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 778,328 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why New Oriental Education & Tech Group Stock Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 75,000 shares to 669,195 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Caterpillar, CSX and Borg Warner – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX, Caterpillar, JPMorgan, Macy’s, Wal-Mart, Deere & Co., Nvidia and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Making Sense of Q2 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Dividend Investors Pass on CSX Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is CSX a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.