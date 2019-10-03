Harvest Capital Management Lowered Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position by $725,192; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Suntrust Banks Has Boosted Position by $1.63 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 12,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 736,896 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.63 million, up from 724,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.57. About 3.77M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.22. About 3.32 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Reports Sale of Norway Upstream Operations for $4.5B – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon: Tremendous Under $70 – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Algeria’s Sonatrach says also talking partnerships with Exxon – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roffman Miller Associate Pa reported 219,747 shares stake. The Iowa-based Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 2.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sonata Cap Gp accumulated 3,726 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 38,102 shares. Cohen Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.74% or 41,460 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 72,945 shares. 281,308 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Founders Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,495 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 116,977 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 591,213 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt Inc owns 54,574 shares. Grace And White reported 43,427 shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,606 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18.02 million shares.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $347.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) by 165,890 shares to 452,475 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 6,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 18.47 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,960 shares to 52,511 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 58,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,798 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).