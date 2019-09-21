Harvest Capital Management Lowered Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $725,192 as Shares Declined; Baillie Gifford & Company Cut Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake by $19.83 Million; Shares Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22 million shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 131,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 5.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787.29M, down from 5.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73 million shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic by 241,662 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $108.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 3.86M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:Z).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 194.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

