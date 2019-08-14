Harvest Capital Management Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holding as Shares Rose; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $1.85 Million as Stock Value Rose

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $253.34. About 909,273 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 23,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 59,913 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 83,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 4.48M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.86 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Abbott’s next-gen MitraClip device – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TSLA, GLD, ABT – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Cap Prtnrs has invested 2.41% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Co reported 16,952 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt reported 10,038 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,419 shares. 28,991 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.5% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lau Assocs Lc has 0.37% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.15% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Annex Advisory Llc has invested 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Of Vermont reported 190,786 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.78% stake. Bartlett Limited Liability Co holds 795,029 shares. 21,843 are owned by Ghp Invest Advisors Inc. Burns J W Inc invested 0.82% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Somerset Com reported 35,428 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 6,560 shares to 23,960 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 52,769 shares to 369,802 shares, valued at $38.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 6,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).