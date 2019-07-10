Harvest Capital Management Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake By $861,042; Flowserve (FLS) SI Increased By 0.35%

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) had an increase of 0.35% in short interest. FLS’s SI was 5.98M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.35% from 5.96M shares previously. With 862,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)’s short sellers to cover FLS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 222,800 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) stake by 24.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Harvest Capital Management Inc holds 10,600 shares with $2.65M value, down from 14,058 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co Com now has $68.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $253.88. About 113,620 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Flowserve Corporation shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.12% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma holds 940,568 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 58,703 shares. 600 are owned by Mufg Americas. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or accumulated 1.26% or 86,874 shares. 221,296 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Huber Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 9,200 shares. Indexiq Lc invested in 13,395 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Woodstock holds 0.26% or 32,300 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Enterprise Services has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Cubic Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,575 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Covington has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 318,728 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Bb&T Corp holds 30,096 shares.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CubeSmart (CUBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineered Product Division , Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). It has a 42.13 P/E ratio. The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as makes gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) stake by 7,250 shares to 37,325 valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) stake by 6,642 shares and now owns 292,130 shares. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Llc reported 5,073 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,550 are owned by One Cap Limited Liability Corp. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 22,716 shares. Comgest Global Sas reported 920,050 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cls Investments Limited Co holds 0% or 79 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 8,621 shares. Daiwa Sb accumulated 0.05% or 970 shares. Private Wealth Prns Lc has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Com Oh invested in 1,428 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 5,582 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 5,815 are owned by Twin Management Inc. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust has invested 1.59% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Friday, June 21 report.