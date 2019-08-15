Harvest Capital Management Increases Stake in Csx Com (CSX); Yakira Capital Management Decreased Discovery (DISCK) Holding by $800,000 as Share Price Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 2.06M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 144,153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 176,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 2.16 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 44,744 shares to 151,911 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.