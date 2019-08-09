Harvest Capital Management Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Lowered by $861,042 as Share Price Rose; Northpointe Capital Trimmed Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake by $825,233

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 11,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 42,489 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, down from 54,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.25. About 121,832 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Vide; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Chairman George Conrades to Retire; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/05/2018 – Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Tom Killalea Director; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 177,567 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 6,642 shares to 292,130 shares, valued at $42.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 22,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp has invested 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jaffetilchin Invest Llc stated it has 1,037 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Bellecapital Intl Limited reported 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Family Office Limited invested in 0.46% or 17,165 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj accumulated 55,393 shares. United Fire Gp Inc has 0.19% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 2,253 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Llc reported 5,207 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Reliant Management Lc accumulated 12,150 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 1,686 shares. Parkside Bancorp & has 744 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity invested 0.09% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated invested in 28,436 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Addenda has invested 0.21% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 43,211 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.14% or 111,945 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 10,622 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 44,547 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company owns 1,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 65,000 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Dearborn Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 30,536 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 42,139 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $151,335 were sold by Ahola Aaron. $427,320 worth of stock was sold by Wheaton William on Friday, February 15.