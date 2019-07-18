Harvest Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Csx Com (CSX) by $355,200; Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Share Value Declined While Havens Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 26,661 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes South Carolina Native to Meet Growing Needs of Independent Agents in the Carolinas; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.9. About 8.33 million shares traded or 92.69% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 1.96M shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 1.46M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 8,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0% or 69,774 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 73,110 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 36,599 shares. 9,194 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Credit Suisse Ag reported 27,208 shares stake. Citigroup stated it has 297,405 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 8,143 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 191,912 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 7,997 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 106,036 shares.

