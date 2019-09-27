Harvest Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Cut Its Position in Avon Prods (AVP) by $390,000

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194,000, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 3.61M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 11/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Considering Discharge Permit for Avon Lake Power Plant; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 7.85M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $8.87M for 57.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold AVP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). 43.46M are owned by Blackrock. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,000 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 205,036 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors invested in 0% or 83,148 shares. Amer International Group invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Gradient Investments Llc owns 11 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Bluecrest Management invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 2.40M shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth accumulated 438 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Arrowgrass Capital (Us) LP reported 400,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 16,786 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 230,802 shares.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $347.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 11,051 shares to 621,565 shares, valued at $25.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) by 165,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,475 shares, and has risen its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.50 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.