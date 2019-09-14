Harvest Capital Management Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $725,192 as Market Valuation Declined; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Rose, Holder Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 55.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 88,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 69,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46M, down from 157,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 22.19% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank And reported 74 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Ww Investors invested 0.1% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 40,196 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Co has invested 0.17% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 344,311 shares. 2,145 are owned by Advisory. Steadfast Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 3.69% or 985,444 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 3,651 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd stated it has 49,403 shares. Dupont Management Corporation owns 1,189 shares. Bamco New York holds 0.27% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 237,904 shares. Franklin Resource, California-based fund reported 3,185 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com holds 146,900 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 1.77% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 36,069 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company accumulated 31,459 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.27 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $347.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 29,472 shares to 301,104 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 5,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.