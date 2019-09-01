Harvest Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Csx Com (CSX) by $355,200; As Spartan Motors (SPAR) Stock Rose, Summit Creek Advisors Raised Holding by $441,288

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 55,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 634,008 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 578,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 257,417 shares traded or 23.87% up from the average. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 26/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circu; 16/04/2018 – `Glimmer of Optimism’ for Spartan Energy Held By Single Analyst; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC SPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.61, REV VIEW $811.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF CURRENT BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS – CO’S UNIT HAS BEEN AWARDED A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL JOINT POWERS ALLIANCE; 04/04/2018 – Spartan College Leads Way in Addressing Skills Gap in Aviation Maintenance; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares to 229,909 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 52,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,722 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

