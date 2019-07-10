Harvest Capital Management Has Increased Csx Com (CSX) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased Csx Corp Com (CSX) stake by 118.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Capital Management Inc acquired 4,800 shares as Csx Corp Com (CSX)’s stock rose 8.80%. The Harvest Capital Management Inc holds 8,850 shares with $662,000 value, up from 4,050 last quarter. Csx Corp Com now has $62.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.72. About 776,280 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18

Among 2 analysts covering Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Compass Diversified Holdings had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. See Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity. Another trade for 1.93M shares valued at $125.49M was sold by Mantle Ridge LP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Gp invested in 9,950 shares. 4,650 are owned by Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aspen Investment Management Inc holds 1.16% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 22,135 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 106,945 shares. 2,622 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corp. Broderick Brian C holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4,200 shares. Peoples Services reported 3,200 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 47,212 shares. Moreover, Stellar Capital Management Lc has 0.35% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 7,090 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Davis R M Inc stated it has 3,858 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Calamos Advsrs Ltd accumulated 613,365 shares or 0.29% of the stock. The California-based First Republic Inv Management Inc has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Among 9 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CSX had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the shares of CSX in report on Friday, April 5 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of CSX in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Hold” rating. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 39,284 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 7.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. It has a 14.08 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fin Services Lc reported 13,802 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc accumulated 32,631 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advsr holds 174,200 shares. Gsa Capital Llp reported 40,188 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 63,411 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 25,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bartlett & Communication Lc accumulated 1,000 shares. Essex Financial Services stated it has 870,621 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 2,050 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 500 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Llp reported 0% stake. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co holds 1.05 million shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited holds 0.01% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) or 13,697 shares.

