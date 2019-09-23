Harvest Capital Management Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $725,192; Appleton Partners Has Cut Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake by $339,945

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 3.65 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,872 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.58M, down from 137,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.96. About 2.58 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Prtn Llc reported 218,413 shares stake. Westfield Cap Mgmt Company Lp holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.49 million shares. Excalibur Mgmt has 1.77% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca has 17,803 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. C Worldwide Gp Hldg A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 6.75M shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0.76% or 63,345 shares. Asset Management One Com invested in 1.30 million shares. Oakworth Capital invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). D E Shaw And reported 2.67M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The invested in 0.71% or 3.50M shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 25,899 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 91,562 shares. Polen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9.54 million shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.59 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio In (ITR) by 21,152 shares to 86,008 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 10,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.82 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $347.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Expanded Tech (IGV) by 5,150 shares to 18,514 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) by 165,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,475 shares, and has risen its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf.