Harvest Capital Management Decreased Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake by $725,192; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $342,264 as Shares Declined

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 25,952 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, down from 30,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 7.83 million shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 10.31 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Fincl Bank holds 100,466 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Btr Capital Mngmt owns 55,992 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Financial accumulated 28,916 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc reported 116,811 shares. Fort Point Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,611 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Contravisory Inc has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Holderness holds 48,286 shares. New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associate has invested 1.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sky Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peoples Svcs invested in 2.3% or 59,255 shares. 79,066 are held by Cardinal Mgmt. 327,813 are owned by Oppenheimer. Northstar Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,177 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 46,676 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Stellar Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,758 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.84B for 19.76 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $347.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 33,750 shares to 524,010 shares, valued at $24.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 11,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Expanded Tech (IGV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp has 221,975 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based White Elm Cap Ltd Llc has invested 3.79% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Company stated it has 36,925 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stone Ridge Asset Management holds 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 67,757 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 10,448 shares. Illinois-based First Midwest Bank Tru Division has invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,150 shares. Wedgewood Incorporated Pa owns 19,915 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Texas Capital State Bank Tx reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kistler has 8,170 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,354 shares. Cap Ltd Ca holds 1.25% or 66,884 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Incorporated Ok has 7,012 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd owns 2,447 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 91,307 shares to 93,414 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.