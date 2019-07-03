Harvest Capital Management Decreased Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake by $861,042; Stock Price Declined; Premier Asset Managment Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Lowered by $5.94 Million

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 15,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,239 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 49,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy Associate owns 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,341 shares. Regent Management Ltd Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.67% or 261,138 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 935 shares stake. Cacti Asset Limited Company holds 7.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 255,125 shares. Hamel Assoc Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,500 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt reported 629 shares. U S Global Investors holds 2.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,022 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc stated it has 8,438 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Tru Company stated it has 2.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,769 shares. Natixis reported 1.64% stake. Punch & Assoc Mngmt holds 0.8% or 24,549 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 111,955 shares to 136,000 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 136,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mngmt accumulated 1,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.43% stake. Deltec Asset Ltd Llc reported 12,200 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 0% or 28,398 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Advsr Capital Limited Liability holds 0.93% or 59,643 shares. Fiera Cap has invested 2.9% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Old Bancorp In owns 4,112 shares. Alphamark Advsr Llc accumulated 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Sectoral Asset Mgmt reported 3,015 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management reported 1,550 shares. Howland Management Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,760 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has 0.16% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 76,140 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,960 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 17,446 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.72 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

