Harvest Capital Management Decreased Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake by $725,192; Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) Holder Brant Point Investment Management Upped Stake by $2.21 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) by 314.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 22,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 7,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35M shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22M shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 30,000 shares to 196,217 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 223,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,448 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc (Put).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NXPI vs. MXIM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on May 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXP Demonstrates Next Generation Solution For Dolby Atmos Enabled Sound Bars and AV Receivers – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NXP Introduces Secure UWB Fine Ranging Chipset to Allow Broad Deployment in Mobile Devices – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors Is On Track – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do NXP Semiconductors’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 11.23M shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 373,060 shares. Cincinnati Insur has 2.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Security Natl Company invested in 111,862 shares. Cullinan Assocs stated it has 239,871 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 363,533 shares. 33,283 are held by Hardman Johnston Advsr Lc. Prio Wealth Lp reported 1.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Addison Com invested in 0.46% or 8,678 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc owns 229,063 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 154,215 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). White Pine Lc has 0.95% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 0.05% or 3,775 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Limited holds 0.23% or 71,618 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.