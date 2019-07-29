Harvest Capital Management Decreased Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake as Stock Declined; Sei Investments Company Raised Its Stake in Entravision Communications C (EVC) as Shares Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $254.79. About 702,616 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Entravision Communications C (EVC) by 88.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 174,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,635 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 198,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Entravision Communications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 226,239 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 30.95% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.38% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 07/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS HELPS AMPLIFY JARRITOS® “DESTAPA TU; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q REV. $73.5M; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – QTRLY NET REVENUE $73.5 MLN VS $70.3 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation to Host Fourth Annual Salsa y Sazón Latin Food and Music Festival; 16/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.14; 04/04/2018 – Headway, an Entravision Company, Partners with Pixalate; 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Radio Broadcasts; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca America

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $355,750 activity.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 15,716 shares to 136,782 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 9,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,097 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

More notable recent Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Entravision Communications Corporation Announces New Morning Show “Ã‰l y Ella” to air on WNUE-FM in Orlando – PR Newswire” on September 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pomeroy Capital Partners Year End Letter 2017 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Headway Elevates Luis Barrague to Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Entravision Communications Corporation Launches Fuego Hot Hits 103.5 FM Radio Station in Sacramento and Modesto, CA – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regional Management Corp (RM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold EVC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 0.19% less from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0% or 795,290 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 1.55M shares. 106,630 are owned by Bowling Portfolio Management. 5.23M are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 95,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 47,439 shares. First Republic Invest accumulated 0% or 119,004 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 196 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 360,782 shares. The California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Century accumulated 5.10 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68 million for 20.88 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 7,250 shares to 37,325 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 6,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX).